Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Reliant Bancorp has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Reliant Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

RBNC stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.