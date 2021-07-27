Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

