Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Given Buy Rating at Truist Securities

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Truist Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $24.55 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RLMD. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.18.

Shares of RLMD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 80,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,527. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

