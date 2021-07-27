Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Up to $25.12

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.12, but opened at $39.11. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 19,313 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $457.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

