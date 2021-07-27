Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 3,700 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.