Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 700 Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Old Point Financial worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 29.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPOF stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. Old Point Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $117.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

