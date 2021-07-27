Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $239.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.02 and a 12-month high of $241.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

