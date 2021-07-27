Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 46.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the first quarter worth $590,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOFT opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $401.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

In other Hooker Furniture news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

