Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $795,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

PEJ opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

