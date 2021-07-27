Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 64,210 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64,210 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 647.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.78.

GLPG stock opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.71. Galapagos NV has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $197.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $137.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Galapagos Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

