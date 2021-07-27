Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $745,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,199,000 after buying an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 963,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after buying an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 943,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,210,000 after buying an additional 61,289 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 902,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 773,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after buying an additional 50,749 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $106.67 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $106.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.41.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

