Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $812,000 Position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

CLVR stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Clever Leaves in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.07 target price on the stock.

Clever Leaves Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.