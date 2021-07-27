Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives $85.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.85.

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.32. 593,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,172. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

