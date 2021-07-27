Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to post $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.39. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.23 million.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.51. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,454,000 after purchasing an additional 354,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after buying an additional 124,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,510,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,934,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.