Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.17 Million

Brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce sales of $145.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.80 million. Repligen posted sales of $87.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $585.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $590.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $692.73 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $730.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $20.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 152.99 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen has a 52-week low of $136.73 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

