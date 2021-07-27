REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.0554 on Major Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $50,561.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, REPO has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

