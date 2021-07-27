Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.01.

Several analysts have commented on REPYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. started coverage on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC set a $11.01 price target on shares of Repsol and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

REPYY stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

