Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,395. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99. Republic First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

