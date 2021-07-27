Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Shares of BLDR opened at $44.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,567,000 after purchasing an additional 189,230 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.