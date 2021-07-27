Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dover Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dover in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

DOV opened at $162.91 on Monday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $101.54 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.78.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 20,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

