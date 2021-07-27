Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ironSource (IS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ironSource (NYSE: IS) in the last few weeks:

7/26/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – ironSource is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

ironSource stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. ironSource Ltd. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

