Restore plc (LON:RST) Plans GBX 2.50 Dividend

Restore plc (LON:RST) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:RST traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 460 ($6.01). The company had a trading volume of 52,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,905. Restore has a 1-year low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a market cap of £628.70 million and a PE ratio of 2,312.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 409.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Restore from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

