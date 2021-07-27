Reviewing Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and Braveheart Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -31.50 Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -157.05% -144.18% Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47%

Volatility and Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corvus Gold and Braveheart Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corvus Gold presently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 53.44%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Summary

Corvus Gold beats Braveheart Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

