Reviewing Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) & Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Armada Hoffler Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 24.54 $10.00 million N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties $383.63 million 2.80 $29.15 million $1.10 12.05

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vidler Water Resources and Armada Hoffler Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67

Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.40%. Given Armada Hoffler Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Armada Hoffler Properties is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Armada Hoffler Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99% Armada Hoffler Properties 9.04% 5.80% 1.81%

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

