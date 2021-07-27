Richards Packaging Income (RPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Richards Packaging Income has a twelve month low of C$25.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.10.

Get Richards Packaging Income alerts:

About Richards Packaging Income

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.