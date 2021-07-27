Richards Packaging Income (RPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.
Richards Packaging Income has a twelve month low of C$25.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.10.
About Richards Packaging Income
