Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,000. Apple makes up about 8.2% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 131,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 64.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 36,072 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in Apple by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 79,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

