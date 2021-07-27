Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) PT Set at $46.42 by Barclays

Barclays set a $46.42 target price on Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RHHBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale lowered Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Get Roche alerts:

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.33. Roche has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Roche by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 62,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,760 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 57,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.