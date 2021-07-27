Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RHHBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen started coverage on Roche in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

RHHBY traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $46.76. 1,725,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $322.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Roche has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $48.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,770,000 after buying an additional 2,748,760 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,598,000 after buying an additional 1,069,399 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,037,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter valued at $34,351,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter valued at $30,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

