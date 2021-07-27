Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Buys Shares of 206 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $212.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $222.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.26.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

