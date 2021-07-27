Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 102,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

