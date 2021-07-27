Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Increased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Roku were worth $27,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at $1,568,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 60.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 9.0% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.57. 107,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,899. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.21 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.15 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. decreased their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.80.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,469 shares of company stock worth $131,133,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

