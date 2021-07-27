Rollins Financial Acquires 313 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $171.81. 44,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,117,342. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.31. The company has a market capitalization of $452.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

