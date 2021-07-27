Rollins Financial Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Rollins Financial lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 405.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Fure Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. 96 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.25. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $55.41.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.