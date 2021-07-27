Rollins Financial Purchases 4,803 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Rollins Financial raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after purchasing an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,265,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 291,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,488,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.60. 1,275,228 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.60.

