ROOBEE Hits Market Cap of $6.64 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 32% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and $1.30 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.27 or 0.00265793 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000987 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,514,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

