Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.19% of Alliance Data Systems worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 949.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.65.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.