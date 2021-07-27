Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Insperity were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,668,000 after acquiring an additional 622,496 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Insperity by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after acquiring an additional 500,366 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $1,435,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $181,647.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,341. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.