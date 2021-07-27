Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,942 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFA opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.14. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $72.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

