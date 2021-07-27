Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,992,706 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,135 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

BBVA opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $6.53.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.