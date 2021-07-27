Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.99 Million Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $10,637,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 47,526.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 392,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 391,618 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 107.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 503,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 261,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,728,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after acquiring an additional 103,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,967,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after acquiring an additional 94,229 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.35. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

