Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VLEEY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.06. Valeo has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

