Royal Bank of Canada Sells 162,942 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,942 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.59% of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 53,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFA opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

