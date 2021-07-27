Royal Bank of Canada Sells 52,920 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,920 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.76% of Lantheus worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LNTH opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

