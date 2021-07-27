Royal Bank of Canada Sells 84,965 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $11,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,590,000 after buying an additional 910,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,687,000 after buying an additional 125,035 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after buying an additional 672,327 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after buying an additional 752,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,616,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,710.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

