Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 616,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,096 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $11,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 184,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 734,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 159,924 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 21.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 533,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 95,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $19.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

