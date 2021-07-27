RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $87.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. RPM International has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.65. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

