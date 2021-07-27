RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s current price.

RPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $87.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. RPM International has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.65.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 43.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 19.9% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

