Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded to Buy by Redburn Partners

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on RYAAY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.
RYAAY stock opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $121.63. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
