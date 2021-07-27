Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Upgraded to Buy by Redburn Partners

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RYAAY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

RYAAY stock opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $121.63. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.42.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 62.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

