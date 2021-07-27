Ryanair’s (RYA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Ryanair (LON:RYA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on the stock.

LON:RYA opened at GBX 16.98 ($0.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £191.63 million and a P/E ratio of -18.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.28. Ryanair has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 18 ($0.24).

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

