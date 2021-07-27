Ryder System (R) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ryder System (NYSE:R) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Ryder System to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ryder System to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of R stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.65 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -829.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

